Apple creates designer masks for employees

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Apple is rolling out masks made by its designers for corporate and retail employees amid the coronaovirs pandemic.

According to multiple reports, the Apple Face Mask was created by in-house designers in Cupertino, California. It was drawn up by the same crews that work on Apple’s popular iPhones and iPads.

According to Bloomberg, the mask has three layers designed to filter incoming and outgoing particles. The masks can be washed and reworn up to five times.

Bloomberg reports the mask have large coverings on the top and bottom for the nose and chin and is adjustable.

Apple also plans to distribute a product called ClearMask, which is a transparent surgical mask cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

You might remember Apple previously developed a face shield for medical workers and distributed other standard masks for healthcare employees.

Before creating their own model of masks, Apple gave cloth masks to employees.

The company will begin distributing the Apple Face Mask in the next two weeks.