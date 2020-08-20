Apple helped US government build a ‘top secret’ iPod, former engineer says

A former Apple engineer says he was assigned to help the government develop a “top secret” iPod in 2005.

In a blog post this week, David Shayer says it was for the Department of Energy.

He says he’s not sure why the government wanted it, but he has a theory.

Shayer says the iPod he designed could be designed could be transformed into a “stealth geiger counter.”

He says a user could subtly check an area for dirty bombs or uranium while appearing to simply enjoy some music.

Apple and the Department of Energy did not return requests for comment by deadline.

Shayer’s account stands in contrast to more recent clashes between the government and Apple over device security and privacy.