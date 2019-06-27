Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops due to fire hazard

A new MacBook Pro with Retina display is used by a customer at an Apple store in Palo Alto, Calif., Thursday, June 14, 2012. The MacBook Pro with a resolution of 2,880 by 1,800 pixels, the Retina screen can show every pixel in a five-megapixel shot, all at once. It has more pixels than a high-definition TV set  2.5 times as many. The MacBook Pro with Retina display starts at $2,199. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops due to a fire hazard.

The batteries in the laptops can overheat, posing a safety risk. The recalled MacBook Pros have a screen that measures 15-inches diagonally and were sold between September 2015 through February 2017 in the U.S. and Canada starting at about $2,000.

Apple, in Cupertino, California, said it has gotten 26 reports about overheating, including 5 reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation. There have also been 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property. The recall involves 432,000 laptops sold in the U.S. and 26,000 sold in Canada.

MacBook Pro owners can check here to see if their computer is recalled and if so eligible for a free battery replacement program.