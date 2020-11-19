Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – In this June 16, 2020, file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York. Apple will cut its app store fee in half from 30% to 15% for most developers beginning Jan. 1, the biggest change in its commission rate since the app store began in 2008. The fee reduction will apply to developers who made up to $1 million from the app store in 2020, which is the “vast majority” of developers in the store, Apple said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.

It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Apple defended its actions as a way to protect older iPhones but critics contended the company did it to help spur sales of newer models.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

