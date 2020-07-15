Apple users can submit claims over slow iPhones

FILE – This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, Calif. Security experts are calling a newly announced security vulnerability the worst yet affecting Apple’s iPhone. Google researchers say the mere act of visiting a small group of malware-infected websites was enough to allow attackers to steal sensitive information from iPhones, including text messages, photos and real-time location data. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Millions of iPhone owners can now submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

It stems from a years-long legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its phones.

The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries.

Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.

People who purchased several different iPhone 6 or 7 models before Dec. 21, 2017 are entitled to receive $25 per affected device.

Those claims must be filed by Oct. 6.