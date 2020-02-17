Are you a technogeek? A computer nerd? Uncle Sam wants you.

Denver (AP) — Uncle Sam Wants You, techies: A SWAT team of geeks called the U.S. Digital Service wants talented coders, programmers and software engineers to serve paid Peace Corps-style tours of duty in Washington.
Created in 2014, the little-known service brings in the best the tech industry can offer to modernize the federal bureaucracy and make it user-friendly for a tech-savvy public.
Digital Service teams are streamlining services for veterans, Medicare recipients and soldiers. They’re improving cybersecurity at the Pentagon and civilian agencies.
Citing a dearth of technology in government, a growing number of states are creating their own versions.
It’s all a product of a civic tech movement that’s helping governments and nonprofits across the country.