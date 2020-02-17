Are you a technogeek? A computer nerd? Uncle Sam wants you.

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photograph taken in Denver, Ryan Mohrman, an energy industry software specialist, left, joins Ariel Lasry, an information system developer, center, and coder Kelsi Hoyle in working on a volunteer program project for a charity at a meeting of Code For Denver. The organization is one of dozens of groups nationwide in which informationa technology professionals volunteer their expertise on projects for local municipalities and nonprofits. (AP Photo/James Anderson)

Denver (AP) — Uncle Sam Wants You, techies: A SWAT team of geeks called the U.S. Digital Service wants talented coders, programmers and software engineers to serve paid Peace Corps-style tours of duty in Washington.

Created in 2014, the little-known service brings in the best the tech industry can offer to modernize the federal bureaucracy and make it user-friendly for a tech-savvy public.

Digital Service teams are streamlining services for veterans, Medicare recipients and soldiers. They’re improving cybersecurity at the Pentagon and civilian agencies.

Citing a dearth of technology in government, a growing number of states are creating their own versions.

It’s all a product of a civic tech movement that’s helping governments and nonprofits across the country.