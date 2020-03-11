Are you getting enough of the right kind of sleep?

It’s National Sleep Awareness week, where we focus on the importance of all the sleep you need and of course, it’s right after the start of Daylight Saving Time — when you lose an hour of it!

Each ear, the National Sleep Foundation conducts a poll cataloging our sleep patterns. This year, it focused on how often Americans feel sleepy throughout the week and how it impacts our daily lives.

On average, Americans feel sleepy three days a week, and they try to combat it with anything from fresh air to caffeine to medication.

But 62 percent say they try and deal with it by just “shaking it off.”

The two main reasons behind the grogginess during the day were because they aren’t getting enough quality sleep or just don’t get enough sleep, period.

This affects everything from our mood to feeling physically sick. So how much sleep do you really need?

According to the National Sleep Federation, it depends on your age. Adults 18 to 64 should get seven to nine hours a night, while adults 65 and older need seven to eight hours.

