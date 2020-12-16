Arizona hiker dies after falling about 80 feet at Grand Canyon National Park

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Addy Bink, KTVX

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KTVX) — An Arizona hiker is dead after falling about 80 feet from a trail at Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service says a fatality was reported above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Park rangers found 23-year-old Jaiquan Carter, of Phoenix. He was believed to be day hiking when he fell from the South Kaibab Trail.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are available at this time.

In July, an Arizona woman died after falling about 100 feet below Mather Point after she was hiking off-trail and taking photographs with her family.

According to ABC News, the woman was the second person to die at the Grand Canyon National Park over the summer. A California woman died of heat exposure on June 24 on the Grand Canyon’s South Kaibab Trail.

