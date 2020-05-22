Arizona woman arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine policy after posting pics to social media

National News

by: KHON2 Web Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy of the Dept. of Public Safety)

HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaii authorities arrested an 18-year-old Arizona woman accused of violating a coronavirus quarantine policy after she posted photos of herself to social media.

The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center reported that Alyza Alder, of Gilbert, was arrested in Laie on Wednesday afternoon for violating quarantine and for unsworn falsification to authority.

Hawaii currently has a mandatory two week self-quarantine period for all visitors and returning residents.

According to the report, Alder arrived on Oahu on May 6th and started posting photos of herself swimming in Laie and Hau‘ula two days later, continuing to post photos up until the day of her arrest.

A citizen reported Alder at a fast food restaurant where she had recently taken employment.

State Attorney General Clare Connors stated: “We are asking everyone – returning residents and visitors – to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order.  The 14-day self-quarantine rules protect everyone’s health and safety. As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawai‘i with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines.  All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”

Alder’s bail was set at $2,000.

