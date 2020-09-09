Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop in gang drive-by shooting

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 835 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in northeast Arkansas.

Court documents show 27-year-old Demarcus Donnell Parker was convicted Tuesday by a Crittenden County jury of first-degree murder, illegally shooting a weapon from a vehicle and 21 related charges in the April 2018 shooting death of Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson.

Prosecutors say Parker was shooting at rival gang members outside Johnson’s home in West Memphis when the officer was struck by a stray bullet.

Investigators say Johnson was likely not the target.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/9

Wednesday's Forecast: sunny & slightly warmer

NDC SEPT 9

WDA Boy's Soccer

Bottineau Football

Legacy Football

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Girls Golf

WDA Boys Tennis

Business Support

COVID-19 Scam

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cold & Harvest

Cold & Sunflowers

New Roof

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss