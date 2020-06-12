Arkansas Walmart becomes pilot store for all self-checkout lanes

National News

The goal is to speed up the process of checking out with less interaction.

by: Garrett Fergeson and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas Walmart is being used as a test location to launch all self-checkout registers at its store.

A Walmart spokesperson said Walmart Supercenter Store #359 in Fayetteville is currently removing all of its traditional belt lines to replace them with self-checkout registers.

There will be no cashiers at the location.

Walmart says there will still be employees in the store to assist customers who need or want additional help checking out.

The goal is to speed up the process of checking out with less interaction, the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"

Couple Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple Reunited"

Signs of Positivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Positivity"

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge