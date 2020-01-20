Army Corps studying weather network to help control flooding

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather Flooding_1553091707406

This Tuesday, March 19, 2019 aerial photo shows flooding along the Missouri River in Pacific Junction, Iowa. DroneBase via AP)

(AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the possible construction of an $11.1 million network of weather stations to improve flood control across the Upper Missouri River Basin.

Stations are being upgraded for proof of concept in Bozeman and in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Brookings, South Dakota.

After the systems and equipment demonstrate their capability, Corps officials propose installing 360 similar stations at a cost of more than $31,000 each.

The details of the study are contained in a draft environmental assessment of updates to the three soil moisture and Plains snowpack monitoring stations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge