Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said Friday he will direct the review and that it will be conducted by an independent panel of congressional representatives selected in collaboration with League of United Latin American Citizens.

The panel will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault.

The review comes after the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Investigators say was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by fellow a fellow soldier

