Army team will lead probe into Minnesota helicopter crash

This aerial photo shows the crash site of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, Friday Dec. 6, 2019, near Kimball, Minn. Three soldiers were killed in Thursday’s crash at the edge of a farm field about 30 miles south of St. Cloud. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)

(AP) – Army investigators will lead the probe into the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed all three soldiers aboard.

A five-member team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, was expected to arrive Friday to begin the work of determining why the Black Hawk crashed Thursday during a routine maintenance test flight, about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard says the names of the three crew members will be released Saturday. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered flags flown at half-staff from 2:05 p.m. Friday through 2:05 p.m. Monday, coinciding with the time that the Guard lost contact with the crew.

