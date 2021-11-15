Arson investigated after 2 killed in northwest Montana fire

COLUMBIA FALLS (AP) — Two men have been killed in a house fire in northwestern Montana that’s being investigated as possible arson.
The fire near Columbia was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Hungry Horse News reported that the two-story house was fully engulfed by flames.
Neighbors told the newspaper they could hear screaming and a woman reportedly jumped from a second-story window to escape the blaze.
Neighbors also said that four people reportedly lived at the house — a couple and their elderly parents. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.