Arson investigated after 2 killed in northwest Montana fire

Columbia Falls firefighters work to extinguish a massive house fire on Sunday, November 14, 2021, south of Whitefish, Mont. Authorities say two people were killed in the blaze. (Chris Peterson/Hungry Horse News via AP)

COLUMBIA FALLS (AP) — Two men have been killed in a house fire in northwestern Montana that’s being investigated as possible arson.

The fire near Columbia was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Hungry Horse News reported that the two-story house was fully engulfed by flames.

Neighbors told the newspaper they could hear screaming and a woman reportedly jumped from a second-story window to escape the blaze.

Neighbors also said that four people reportedly lived at the house — a couple and their elderly parents. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.