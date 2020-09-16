Artist selling ‘Karen’ Halloween masks, calls them ‘scariest thing you can be’

National News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos: Jason Adcock)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past year, you are probably well aware 2020 is the year of the “Karen,” and a Los Angeles-based artist is capitalizing off the character’s national infamy this Halloween.

Jason Adcock is selling two versions of the “Karen” mask on Etsy, calling them the “scariest thing you can be on Halloween.”

There have been countless memes and TikTok videos dedicated to name, which has been used to describe white, middle-class woman thought to be acting entitled, usually while dealing with people of color or those in customer service.

The masks are made with latex and feature a “personal paint job, styled hair and lashes.” One is covered in warts.

“Sculpted, molded, cast, painted and finished myself. Vision slits above the eyes and and additional vents in mouth nose and ears. Mask is one size fits most (I have a large head and fits me ). If mask is too big, you can glue a bit of sponge to the inside top,” Adcock wrote in the description.

A number of “Karens” made headlines this year, including Central Park “Karen” Amy Cooper who went viral after calling the cops on a black man in New York City, and San Francisco “Karen” who called police on a man who was writing a Black Lives Matter sign in chalk in front of his own home.

More information about the masks is available on the artist’s Etsy store. They’ll set you back $180 each.

