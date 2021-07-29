As Biden’s infrastructure plan advances, can GOP get to yes?

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. From left are Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden and the senators laboring over a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package, there’s just one question left: Can enough Republicans get to yes?

Seventeen GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting this week to move ahead with the debate.

The 67-32 vote was a strong bipartisan showing and a rarity these days in the narrowly split Congress.

But whether the number of Republican senators shrinks or grows in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator, predicts support will only swell ahead of final votes.

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators spoke to reporters just after a vote to start work on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

The group includes Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.