As SD COVID-19 cases rise, state lawmakers prepare for special session to allocate federal virus relief funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 320 new cases of the coronavirus. The new figures on Tuesday come as the state has experienced an uptick in case in recent weeks.

State lawmakers are readying plans to address the crisis with federal relief money. As the number of hospitalizations increases, representatives from the state’s health care providers told lawmakers the pandemic has stressed their operations, revenues and staff.

State legislators are preparing for a special legislative session. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called the session so the Legislature can provide input on using the $1.25 billion in federal funds the state received to address the pandemic and its economic impact.

