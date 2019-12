FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

At least 1,300 people have died from the flu in the U.S. so far this season.

That’s according to new estimates from the CDC.

It released a preliminary estimate for the season on Friday.

Health officials reported 2.6 million have contracted the flu so far.

Of the flu-related deaths, ten of the victims were children.

Last week every state except Alaska saw a significant spread of the virus.