At the White House: Lowering Prescription Drug Costs and Improving Healthcare Access in Rural Communities

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON D.C.)– Senators are considering a series of bills that would bring down the price of prescription drugs and improve access to health care in rural communities.

One US Senator is pushing the “Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019”, which includes bills that would reduce the price of prescription drugs by increasing competition and expanding telehealth.

Despite disagreements on other issues, President Trump says these are issues he’s willing to work across the aisle on.

The President says Americans are paying too much for prescription drugs.

He adds, “Why should other nation’s pay much less than us?”

President Trump tells us he’s planning an executive order on drug pricing to prevent the US from being overcharged.

He shares, “We are working on a favorite nations clause where we pay whatever the lowest nation’s price is.”

Lawmakers say the rising cost of healthcare is hurting US families and Senators say they are also considering solutions.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia adds, “Passing a package of bills together to control healthcare costs.”

Senator Kaine and members of the Health Education Labor and Pension Committee says part of their plan includes bringing down prescription drug prices and expanding the use of technology.

Senator Kaine explains, “Dealing with expanding telehealth infrastructure to help us better deliver health care in rural areas.”

He says the proposed legislation promotes education for doctors through video conferences. But Kaine says the bill does not set aside funding to improve critical broadband service.

Lawmakers want to include money for broadband service as part of the two-trillion dollar infrastructure deal. But talks between the White House and Democratic leaders crumbled weeks ago.

The President shares, “I would love rural broadband, we are working on it and I would love to have the Democrats come back and talk about infrastructure.”

President Trump won’t give a timeline on when infrastructure negotiations will resume, but both the administration and Democrats say lowering healthcare cost for consumers is a top priority.