Atlanta police chief steps down after officer shoots and kills man outside Wendy’s

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields is resigning after an officer fatally shot a man who snatched an officer’s Taser and ran after a struggle in a restaurant parking lot. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

CBS NEWS (Atlanta)– Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from the role, less than 24 hours after an officer shot and killed a man authorities claim was resisting arrest at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Surveillance footage released Saturday show the man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, running away from police even after he took a Taser from an officer.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she does not “believe that this was a justified use of deadly force,” and said the officer who fired the shot should be fired.

Atlanta police said they were called to the Wendy’s drive-thru late Friday night after receiving a complaint that the driver of a vehicle had fallen asleep, forcing customers to drive around him. When police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they performed a sobriety test on Brooks.

According to police, Brooks failed the test and then resisted arrest. He allegedly struggled with officers outside the fast-food restaurant.

“A field sobriety test was performed on the male subject. After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody,” reads the press release. “During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser.”

Brooks was shot after he allegedly took an officer’s taser. The officer who fired the fatal shot has not been identified.