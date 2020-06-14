Atlanta police chief steps down after officer shoots and kills man outside Wendy’s

National News

by: AUDREY MCNAMARA

Posted: / Updated:
Erika Shields

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields is resigning after an officer fatally shot a man who snatched an officer’s Taser and ran after a struggle in a restaurant parking lot. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

CBS NEWS (Atlanta)– Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from the role, less than 24 hours after an officer shot and killed a man authorities claim was resisting arrest at a Wendy’s drive-thru.   

Surveillance footage released Saturday show the man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, running away from police even after he took a Taser from an officer. 

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she does not “believe that this was a justified use of deadly force,” and said the officer who fired the shot should be fired.   

Atlanta police said they were called to the Wendy’s drive-thru late Friday night after receiving a complaint that the driver of a vehicle had fallen asleep, forcing customers to drive around him. When police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they performed a sobriety test on Brooks.

According to police, Brooks failed the test and then resisted arrest. He allegedly struggled with officers outside the fast-food restaurant. 

“A field sobriety test was performed on the male subject. After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody,” reads the press release. “During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser.”

Brooks was shot after he allegedly took an officer’s taser. The officer who fired the fatal shot has not been identified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20"

Biker Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Calendar"

BMX Pump Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "BMX Pump Track"

Mandan plane crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan plane crash"

Williston food delivery service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston food delivery service"

Prayer Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Day"

COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19"

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Lillian's Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lillian's Renovation"

ATV Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Safety"

Mandan Footgolf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Footgolf"

foot golf Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "foot golf Minot"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge