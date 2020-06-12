Atlantic City OKs booze on the Boardwalk to boost crowds

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, casinos give backdrop as men ride bicycles along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. Many folks could use a drink right about now, and starting Friday they’ll be able to do it while strolling the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order on Monday allowing for public consumption of alcohol in a few areas including the Boardwalk, the non-residential areas of Gardner’s Basin, and some local streets just off the Boardwalk in an area known as the “Orange Loop” after the streets designated with orange markings in the Monopoly board game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Many folks could use a drink about now, and for the first time they can enjoy it while strolling the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Searching for ways to boost tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a resort whose casinos remain closed and restaurants still can’t offer indoor dining, the city is dropping a longtime prohibition on drinking on the Boardwalk to try to capture the party spirit of places like New Orleans.

Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order on Monday allowing for public consumption of alcohol in a few areas including the Boardwalk.

Pat Fasano, who owns two restaurants in Atlantic City, says it could create a kind of Bourbon Street vibe.

