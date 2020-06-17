AT&T to close stores, slash staff

AT&T is closing stores and cutting staff.

The Communications Workers of America says AT&T will close 250 stores and cut 3,400 technicians and clerical staff, as well as 1,300 additional workers at AT&T mobility and Cricket wireless stores.

AT&T would not confirm the numbers cited by the CWA. The company expects vitually all technician jobs cut to be done through voluntary buyouts.

It also said workers at the stores that close will be offered other jobs with the company.

AT&T said the cuts were due to changing customer preferences away from “legacy” products, like landlines, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.