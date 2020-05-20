AT&T to drop misleading ‘5G’ marketing for non-5G networks

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo visitors stand near a 5G logo at a display the PT Expo in Beijing. AT&T says it will stop advertising its wireless network as “5G Evolution” after an industry group determined it was misleading, as it is not, in fact, 5G. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

AT&T says it will stop advertising its wireless network as “5G Evolution” after a division of the Better Business Bureau determined that its language was misleading. The network AT&T branded this way is not, in fact, 5G — a new technology for fast wireless data.

While AT&T and other wireless carriers in the U.S. have now begun rolling true 5G wireless networks, AT&T in December 2018 began talking about a “5G Evolution” service that was already available in hundreds of markets, and placed a “5G E” icon on phones when they connected to the network. But it was not 5G. It was merely the existing 4G network with minor speed boosts, at least compared to the fastest type of 5G networks.

Now, a division of the Better Business Bureau that regulates the ad industry has recommended that AT&T stop using “5G Evolution” and “5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G” claims in its marketing. Rival T-Mobile had brought a complaint about AT&T’s language.

The panel found that this language “will mislead reasonable consumers into believing that AT&T is offering a 5G network.”

AT&T said it disagreed with the group’s reasoning but will comply with the decision. It’s not clear what that means and how much AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today in its stores and ads today. “5G Evolution” is on the company’s website, and AT&T phones carry a “5G E” icon when you connect to the 4G network. AT&T spokeswoman Kate MacKinnon declined to comment on how AT&T uses the “5G Evolution” branding today or what would change.

AT&T has built out an actual 5G network since then, and says nationwide coverage will be available this summer. But it will be a while before most consumers actually notice, since so far only a handful of new phones are 5G-enabled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"

Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west"

Life Hacks: Waking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Waking up"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Money for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for Schools"

Parshall Senior Quilts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Senior Quilts"

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Summer Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Summer Meals"

Summer School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer School Plans"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

McQuades Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuades Canceled"

Bison Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bison Attack"

Gas Tax Revenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Tax Revenue"

Housing Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Market"

Opening Day Announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Day Announced"

Ballot Status

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Status"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19"

Birthday Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Cards"

Little Free Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Free Pantry"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge