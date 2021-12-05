Attorney: CNN told of harassment claims before Cuomo firing

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo was hit with allegations of sexual harassment days before CNN announced it was firing the prime-time anchor as it investigated his role in defending his brother from similar accusations.

Attorney Debra Katz says she notified CNN of the claims on Wednesday. CNN suspended Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

When it announced his firing Saturday evening, CNN said that “additional information has come to light,” but did not elaborate.