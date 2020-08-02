August 2 honors the artist in us all with National Coloring Book Day

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday is the perfect day to let your inner artist soar!

August 2nd is National Coloring Book Day, and coloring dates as far back as the 1600’s.

It’s usually an activity that we connect with children, but a lot of adults also enjoy it. Coloring books are often used as a way to relax, as well as a learning tool.

Several U.S. Government agencies offer free downloadable books, including the Department of Energy, the USDA, NASA and the CDC.

Just grab some crayons or colored pencils and let the good times roll.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Baseball

Governor's Cup

Housing justice march

Williams County first COVID-19 death

North Prairie Farmer's Market

Robert One minute 8-1

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-1-20

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Bismarck Kids Market

Canine competition in the capital city

MHA Nation's mineral rights fight with the state is stalled

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-1-20

Northwoods League

Babe Ruth Baseball

Meth is on the rise in North Dakota

Williston Keybirds

#ChallengeAccepted

Friday, July 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Salvation Army

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss