August 2 honors the artist in us all with National Coloring Book Day

Sunday is the perfect day to let your inner artist soar!

August 2nd is National Coloring Book Day, and coloring dates as far back as the 1600’s.

It’s usually an activity that we connect with children, but a lot of adults also enjoy it. Coloring books are often used as a way to relax, as well as a learning tool.

Several U.S. Government agencies offer free downloadable books, including the Department of Energy, the USDA, NASA and the CDC.

Just grab some crayons or colored pencils and let the good times roll.