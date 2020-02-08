Authorities: 7 killed in house fire in central Mississippi

National News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by WLBT-TV shows damage to a house after a fatal fire in Clinton, Miss., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Several people have been killed in the house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets. The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said. (Reggi Marion/WLBT-TV via AP)

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.

The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.

The father, who survived, tried to rescue the family, said Mark Jones, communications director for the city of Clinton. The father suffered burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises and was brought to a hospital, Jones told news outlets.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

ND Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Special Olympics"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Animal Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Abuse"

SNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP"

Night to Shine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Night to Shine"

Emmons Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co"

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

American Heart Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge