Authorities investigating YouTuber, husband who gave up custody of adopted son with autism

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, are being investigated after giving up their adopted son, Huxley, to a “new mommy,” Today reports.

In a statement, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household. Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

The spokesperson told E! News that all adoption cases must go through a “thorough process” with “specific requirements and safeguards,” and that “in this case we are confident that the appropriate process is occurring. In addition, both parties are being represented by attorneys to ensure full compliance with the court process

According to NBC News, the couple and their attorneys have not responded to a request for comment. In a previous statement, the attorneys told NBC News the couple “came to the difficult determination to follow the advice of medical professionals.”

Attorneys said the child was not placed in the foster system, but was placed in a family to handle the child’s needs.

The Stauffers adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China about three years ago, according to People. In a video posted on YouTube on May 26, the couple said Huxley had “a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told” after he came home.

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest…after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

Myka said Huxley is living with a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka said. “The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy,” she said. “He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit.”

Myka has four other children, People reports.

