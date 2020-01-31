Authorities: NC man stabbed dog to death, cut it half

(AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man stole and beat a dog named Tigger, stabbed it to death and used a chain saw to cut in half.

Investigators told media outlets that 23-year-old Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr. of Rocky Mount is charged with felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog — a brown bull mastiff that belonged to his aunt.

Authorities say Bulluck stole the dog Friday night, then beat it until it was unconscious.

They say he then stabbed it to death and cut it in half.

Maxey was being held on a $20,000 bond. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.