Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have recorded four fatalities during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally began Aug. 6 and concludes Sunday.

The Rapid City Journal reports that state Department of Safety data shows two deaths occurred on Saturday, one when a 66-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle in Sturgis and hit a curb, the other when a driver failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 14A just east of Sturgis.

A 46-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday also saw five crashes involving serious injuries, bringing the total number of injury crashes during the rally to 60.