Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Autopsy: Man fatally shot by Texas troopers struck 16 times

National News
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — The autopsy of a man fatally shot by two state troopers following a Dallas traffic stop shows he had 16 gunshot wounds, including shots to the head, front and back torso and both legs.

The Dallas Morning News obtained the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report for 27-year-old Schaston Hodge. Troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin shot him Aug. 17following what police described as a short pursuit after the troopers attempted to stop Hodge for failing to use a turn signal.

“They killed my son like he was an animal. They shot my son 16 times, they almost blew his head off,” Hodge’s mother, Shandra Brackens-Hodge said in a statement to the newspaper.

Lt. Lonny Haschel, a spokesman with the state’s Department of Public Safety, said Texas Rangers investigated and turned a report over to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office and a grand jury declined to indict the troopers.

“The entire incident, captured on video, was presented to a Dallas County Grand Jury and returned a No Bill,” Haschel said in an email, the newspaper reported.

DPS has declined to release videos of the shooting.

The pair were working in Dallas as part of Gov. Greg Abbot’s decision to send troopers to help Dallas police during an increase in violent crime.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"

Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

MAFB Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire Update"

New Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Superintendent"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Jeni Walsh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeni Walsh"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge