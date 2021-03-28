Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.

The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Wilton-Wing Softball

College Sports

The Pursuit

Lincoln egg hunt for playground

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Cereal Dominos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Fraud in ND

Delta Back to XWA

Gas Tax Bill

Decriminalization Bill

DSU & Vaccines

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News