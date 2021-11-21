Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks, at $3.49 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that spiking ethanol costs prevented a drop in gas prices.

The average price at the pump is $1.31 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.82 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.95 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 2 cents to $3.69 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories