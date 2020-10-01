Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Baby Yoda gift to Oregon firefighters now traveling to wildfires across state lines

National News

by: , KTLA5 News

Posted: / Updated:

Beleaguered firefighters in the western United States have a new force on their side: Baby Yoda.

In early September, a 5-year-old Oregon boy named Carver and his grandmother delivered a toy version of “The Mandalorian” alien to a donation center for firefighters.

The toy came with a handwritten note from Carver saying the toy was meant to be “a friend” in case they got lonely.

Since then, Baby Yoda has been to four wildfires in two states, Oregon and Colorado, ridden in helicopters and checked people’s temperatures for COVID-19 symptoms.

Baby Yoda’s adventures are chronicled on a Facebook page, “Baby Yoda fights fires,” and firefighters say the toy has given them a much-needed morale boost as they battle flames that have claimed homes and lives.

Thousands of people are following the Facebook page, which shares photos of Baby Yoda going on plane rides, surveilling fire maps and hitching rides in firefighters’ backpacks.

Fire crews from California and Canada have requested that baby Baby Yoda join them on the fire lines, the Washington Post reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss