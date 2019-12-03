Baby Yoda plush now available for pre-order

National News

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

This undated image provided by Disney Plus shows a scene from “The Mandalorian.” People can send each other animations of Baby Yoda again. Giphy, a database of the mini-videos, had been removing animated GIF files of the Star Wars character from the new Disney Plus streaming series “The Mandalorian.” (Disney Plus via AP)

(WIAT) — A drill, this is not. A stuffed version of the internet’s favorite 50-year-old alien will soon be yours to own as Disney opens up pre-orders for its new “Baby Yoda” plush toy.

The 11-inch Star Wars character can be ordered through the Disney store, Target, and Walmart, and will set you back $25. Unfortunately you can’t snag one in time for the holiday season, as the toy won’t be in stock until Apr. 1, 2020.

Known to most as “Baby Yoda,” this adorable little alien is actually called “the Child” in the Disney+ show “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”

What do you think of “Baby Yoda?” Pre-order the plush toy, will you?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

