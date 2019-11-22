Baby Yoda toys launching for holiday

This cute star wars creature has a lot of people on social media saying “awwww!”

People are calling him “Baby Yoda” — and toy maker Hasbro is releasing a line of “Baby Yoda” toys and merchandise for the holidays.

“Baby Yoda” was revealed at the end of the first episode of the Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian.”

The director of the series says his team convinced Disney and Lucasfilm not to make or release the Baby Yoda toys before the launch of the series — so they could keep a lid on the character’s big reveal.

“Baby Yoda” is referred to as “The Child” in the series — and based on the timeline of the series in the Star Wars universe — he’s not Yoda as a baby, but is the same species as Yoda.