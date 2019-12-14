Bank mistakenly deposits $37M into Texas woman’s account

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A clerical error by her bank made a North Texas woman a millionaire for a day.

KTVT-TV reports when Dallas resident Ruth Balloon checked her bank account earlier this week, it had some extra money in it: $37 million extra to be exact.

Balloon had wanted to believe “someone really gifted us with that $37 million” but she knew it was too good to be true. Her husband called their bank, LegacyTexas, which informed the couple the extra money wasn’t a Christmas miracle but a mistake.

The bank apologized and took the money back.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Project Child Safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Child Safe"

Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Back"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Fishing"

Proposed New Rule

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed New Rule"

Minot City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall"

Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness"

Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donation"

Wet Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Weather"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Responder Light Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Responder Light Show"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday"

Bisman Power 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bisman Power 100"

Holiday Train Coming Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Train Coming Sunday"

Ice Cold Christmas Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Cold Christmas Preview"

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge