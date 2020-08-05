Bank of America online glitch causes $0 to display on accounts

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Multiple people reported that when they woke up Wednesday morning, it showed $0 in their Bank of America accounts.

BOA confirmed the online glitch Wednesday.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a statement Wednesday.

Many people went online to express their frustration with the glitch in their accounts, including some who said they could not transfer money from savings to checking accounts.

BOA suggested that impacted clients use other ways to view their balance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Century Soccer

MPS Plan - more info

Williston Treasures

Offroad Safety

New Playground

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Teacher Spree

Sanford New Manikin

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Minot Radar

COVID-19 Survivor

Meth Found

FEMA Appeal

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Weeds

Phone Chargers

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss