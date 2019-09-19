Bankers expect slow economic growth amid trade war

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

FILE – In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states expect slow growth in the months ahead, but the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China is weighing on the economy.

The Rural Mainstreet survey’s overall index climbed into positive territory at 50.1 in September from August’s 46.5. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says bankers are less confident because of the ongoing trade disputes and the lack of approval for a new North American trade agreement.

The confidence index remained low at 42.9 in September — up slightly from August’s 42.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Hazen Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Football"

Century girls golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century girls golf"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss