Bankers survey shows gains in rural economy of 10 states

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers suggests growing improvement in the economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.

But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says bank CEOs’ biggest fears for 2021 are excessive inflation and higher long-term interest rates.

The overall index of January’s Rural Mainstreet Survey improved to 52.0 from December’s 51.6 — the highest reading since before the onset last year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.