Banned Dr. Seuss books going for exorbitant prices on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than a dozen Dr. Seuss books have made their way onto Amazon’s bestseller chart even as some have seen prices skyrocket after it was announced that six of his books would stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery.

Copies of the hardcover 1989 edition of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” were listed at prices of $800, $1,500 and $2,000.

A copy of “On Beyond Zebra!” was listed at $1,500, and a copy of “McElligot’s Pool” was listed at $1,000.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy, announced the publication halt Tuesday. The other books affected are “If I Ran the Zoo,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.

School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr. Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Virginia, schools just outside Washington, D.C., to douse rumors last month that they were banning the books entirely.

“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” the school district said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

