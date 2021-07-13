Barbie launches Naomi Osaka doll

Barbie launched a Naomi Osaka doll on Monday.

The likeness of the world’s highest-paid female athlete is based on the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open, according to the doll maker.

She is carrying a tiny Yonex tennis racket, a flared white shirt and a blue and pink tank top.

Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam titles, pulled out of the French Open in May before the second round, saying she has “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media. The tennis star also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression,” and sat out Wimbledon as well.

Osaka, who won the ESPY award on Saturday for best athlete in women’s sports, will return for the Tokyo Olympics, representing her native Japan.