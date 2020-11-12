Bass Pro Santa is back — but things will be different during the pandemic

(NEXSTAR) — Bass Pro Shops has welcomed Santa Claus back to its stores — but things will look a little different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said they will “continue the tradition in a safe and responsible way” by screening temperatures, requiring face coverings and keeping Santa behind a “magical Santa shield.”

Santa will visit every Bass Pro Shop and Cabella’s location now through Dec. 24.

“We do have free online reservations which is going to help with the physical distancing and also cleaning in between each visit,” Melissa Holleman, Bass Pro Shops Assistant General Manager told WMC. “We also have the new magical Santa shield as well as Santa’s sanitation team.”

The list of safety measures includes:

Free digital reservations, with spots limited to allow for social distancing and cleaning

Temperature screenings for all family members as well as team members prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland

The magic Santa shield, a glare-free clear barrier between Santa and the families to allow for a contactless experience

Physical distancing with themed floor decals and signage to endure a safe distance

Santa’s Sanitation Squad, a team of elves to clean all surfaces between each visit

Face coverings are required throughout the store

Stores will continue to offer a free photo and video with Santa. Reservations are recommended.