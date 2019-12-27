BBB warns of scammers pretending to be from Federal Trade Commission, sending threats

National News

by: Delaney Hall

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about scammers who are pretending to be from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) demanding money.

The scam works in two parts: First, you get a letter appearing to be the from FTC, stating your finances have put you under suspicion of terrorism and money laundering. According to the letter, you will now be monitored very closely.

The second part includes phone calls demanding you send money. Scammers are claiming to be from the FTC linking you to a crime. According to the scammer, the only way you can escape charges is to send money in the form of prepaid gift cards.

One victim reported that scammers threatened her when she didn’t give in to the demands. The BBB says they told her: “Are you questioning the federal government, ma’am? Remember you are being recorded and anything you say can be used against you.”

The BBB says the FTC will never send intimidating letters or threatening phone calls, and will never demand money. If this happens to you, hang up the phone.

If you think you’ve fallen victim to this scam, you can report it to the BBB. For more information about imposter scams, visit here.

