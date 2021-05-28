Bear injures hiker in Yellowstone National Park

Tourists at Yellowstone are instructed to remain 100 yards from bears at all times, and to “never approach a bear to take a photo.” (Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bear has attacked and injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials reported it is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in the park this year.

A 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when he encountered what he believe to be two grizzly bears.

One bear attacked and injured the hiker. The man sustained significant injuries in his lower extremities but was able to hike out on his own. He was transported to Livingston Hospital by park ambulance.

The Beaver Ponds Trail, where the hiker was injured, is closed until further notice.