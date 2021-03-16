Before green, this was the color of St. Patrick’s Day

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 14: Bill Hare, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania participates in the 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade dressed as a leprechaun March 14, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 10,000 people came out to watch parade which featured more then 120 marching units and included musical bands, Irish dancers, and Irish culture groups. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, 2004. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — While we all associate green everything St. Patrick’s Day, that wasn’t always the case.

If a few things went down a little differently, you may be wearing blue to celebrate the holiday.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, blue became the color of choice when Henry VIII, King of England, declared himself the King of Ireland in the 16th century. To mark the announcement, he created a coat of arms for Ireland that used the color blue.

With that as the color of the country, artists at the time often depicted St. Patrick wearing blue. In fact, it became such a thing that the shade of sky blue was named “St. Patrick’s Blue.”

So how did we end up with green?

In the 19th and 20th century, we saw an increasing division between British royalty and the Irish people. Over time, green was adopted as the color of the Irish rebellion — and the shamrock became a key symbol.

In the end, green won out.

Even though green is now associated with St. Patrick, the members of Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral Choir still wear the color blue on their robes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Daylight Saving debate

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News