Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Ben & Jerry’s debut flavor backing criminal justice reform

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.

Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.

The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline.”

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement Tuesday in Washington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Murder Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Charge"

Hi Honey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hi Honey"

Flood Protection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection"

Sweet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Harvest"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19"

Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention"

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"
More Video

Don't Miss