Beto O’Rourke is dropping out of the presidential race

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced Friday that he was ending his Democratic presidential campaign, which failed to recapture the enthusiasm, interest and fundraising prowess of his 2018 Senate race.

In an online post, O’Rourke said, “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.” He was scheduled to address supporters later Friday at an event in Iowa.

O’Rourke was urged to run for president by many Democrats who were energized by his narrow Senate loss last year in Texas, a reliably Republican state. He raised an astonishing amount of money from small donors across the country, visited every county in Texas and used social media and livestreaming video to engage directly with voters. He ultimately lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points.

But O’Rourke struggled to replicate that model in the presidential primary and both his polling and his fundraising dwindled significantly in recent months.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote on Medium. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Winter Kit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Kit"

BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "BB"

Santa Paws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Paws"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Bentley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentley"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1"

Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy"

Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy"

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Expressway Bridge Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expressway Bridge Crash"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

MAYSA Rink Leak

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAYSA Rink Leak"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge