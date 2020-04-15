Better Business Bureau warns against sharing senior photos on social media

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) – It started as a nice tribute to seniors who are missing traditional send-offs in high school, due to coronavirus.

People began sharing their senior pictures with years and schools on social media.

Scammers can use that info to answer common online security questions, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

With that information, the BBB says scammers can find more information about you.

BBB also warns against taking Facebook quizzes, as they can mine your answers for data about you.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing. Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.

Other recent viral personal list posts include all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite athletes, and top 10 favorite television shows.

