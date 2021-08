FILE – In this May 13, 2004, file photo, worker Roberto Rosiles picks fruit at a Sand Hills Farms orchard in Arvin, Calif. Rosiles was one of about 140 workers who were told by supervisors to flee the orchard after pesticide fumes from an adjacent field sickened 19 workers. The nation’s most productive agricultural state moved Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, to ban chlorpyrifos a controversial pesticide widely used to control a range of insects but blamed for harming brain development in babies. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A pesticide that’s been linked to neurological damage in children, including reduced IQ, loss of working memory and attention deficit disorders, has now been banned by the Biden administration.

Chlorpyrifos has been used on numerous fruits and vegetables since the ’60s.

According to the EPA, it is one of the most widely used pesticides, commonly applied to corn, soybeans, apples, broccoli, asparagus and other produce.

The ban will take effect in six months.